kaiser permanente

Family of late Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson asks mourners to help others

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at Union West on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of late Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson is asking people who want to commemorate Tyson's life to donate to a health care fund in Tyson's name.

RELATED: Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60

The American Heart Association says The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being is intended to further the organization's work to eliminate health disparities, as well as equalize access to health care no matter what a patient's mental health or social influences may be. Donations can be made online here. Donors can also mail contributions to: The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being, at the American Heart Association; c/o Maria Arnove, Office of the CEO; 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75230.

Tyson was a native of the Bay Area. He was born in Vallejo and graduated from Golden Gate University in San Francisco with a Bachelor's degree in health service management and an MBA degree in health service administration. Tyson became CEO of Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente in 2013 and was named chairman of the board of directors in 2014.

Tyson passed away in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 10 at his home. He is survived by his wife Denise Bradley-Tyson and Bernard three sons, Bernard J. Tyson, Jr., Alexander Tyson, and Charles Tyson. He was 60 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandbusinesskaiser permanenteobituaryhealth careu.s. & worldcaliforniamemorial
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
KAISER PERMANENTE
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Orinda shooting arrests, lawsuit in BART arrest, Kaiser CEO memorial
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
Kaiser announces tentative agreement with unions to avoid strike
1-day strike impacts East Bay mental health patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area braces for another potential round of PG&E outages
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
How to make your battery last longer
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Show More
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Building A Better Bay Area: Fun facts about Fremont
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
All I-80 lanes reopen in Berkeley after deadly crash
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
More TOP STORIES News