Family of late Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson asks mourners to help others

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of late Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson is asking people who want to commemorate Tyson's life to donate to a health care fund in Tyson's name.
The American Heart Association says The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being is intended to further the organization's work to eliminate health disparities, as well as equalize access to health care no matter what a patient's mental health or social influences may be. Donations can be made online here. Donors can also mail contributions to: The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being, at the American Heart Association; c/o Maria Arnove, Office of the CEO; 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75230.
Tyson was a native of the Bay Area. He was born in Vallejo and graduated from Golden Gate University in San Francisco with a Bachelor's degree in health service management and an MBA degree in health service administration. Tyson became CEO of Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente in 2013 and was named chairman of the board of directors in 2014.
Tyson passed away in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 10 at his home. He is survived by his wife Denise Bradley-Tyson and Bernard three sons, Bernard J. Tyson, Jr., Alexander Tyson, and Charles Tyson. He was 60 years old.
