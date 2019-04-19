The importance of cleaning your mattress and how to do it

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You spend about a third of your life sleeping. And sure, you change your sheets, but how often are you cleaning the mattress you're sleeping on?Consumer Reports says freshening up your mattress is a good idea for many reasons."Cleaning your mattress is really easy to do and it can help remove dirt, dust, and other allergens. Plus, it can actually help extend the life of your mattress," said Dan Wroclawsk, Consumer Reports Home Editor.First, remove all of your bedding and vacuum the entire surface of the mattress. "You want to pay special attention to the crevices and seams of your mattress. That's where dirt, dust, and dead skin and other icky things can collect," Wroclawsk said. Consumer Reports recommends using the crevice attachment to really get in there.Next, spot treat any stains."You'll want to try using an upholstery cleaner or enzyme-based pet odor remover. Those work well on most kinds of stains and odors," Wroclawsk said.Next up, deodorize. Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the entire surface of the mattress. Consumer Reports says don't be afraid to empty an entire one-pound box onto the mattress.Then, this is where that time commitment comes in. Leave the baking soda on for 24 hours."It is a little inconvenient, but we recommend either sleeping in another room of your house or planning to do it while you're away for the night," Wroclawsk said.Consumer Reports says, if you can, leave the mattress near a window. The sunlight will also add sanitizing power.And finally, after 24 hours, vacuum-up the baking soda and enjoy your fresh, clean mattress.Consumer Reports recommends cleaning your mattress twice a year and says to always use a mattress cover. Along with cleaning, these extra layers of protection will help prevent mites, fleas, and other pests from sharing your bed. And that should really help you sleep tight.