WHOOPING COUGH

How to protect your family as whooping cough spikes in Marin County

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a spike in whooping cough cases throughout California, particularly in Marin and Alameda Counties. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
There is a spike in whooping cough cases throughout California, particularly in Marin and Alameda Counties.

Health officials in Marin say they've seen 151 cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in the past 6 months. "That's about a five-fold increase above what we saw last year," said Marin County Public Health Officer, Matt Willis. "The last time we saw a spike like this was around 2014, so we were expecting an increase in pertussis this year, but this is a more dramatic increase than we normally see."

The increase in whooping cough in Marin County is mostly among teenagers. Part of that can be explained by increased testing, but doctors say it's also because high school students are starting to run out of their immunity to the disease.

RELATED: Mom gives up anti-vax stance just before 7 children get whooping cough

"The average number of young people that get into see a physician in high school, about half of them," said Dr. Charles Irwin, the Chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital who says most kids don't get another Tdap booster after middle school or junior high. "They're not getting in to make certain that they're getting their vaccine schedules updated."

"The vaccine doesn't work," says Don Harte who is a chiropractor and anti-vaccine activist in Marin County, where five years ago, according to Willis, vaccine rates were low at 78 percent. Harte doesn't believe more vaccines are the answer "this is failure, so what do they want to do? they want to do more of the same."

"The biggest risk is really for infants between birth and 6 months of age," says Dr. Nona Cunningham, an OBGYN in Marin. "Those infants can die from it because their airways are just so narrow and small." Dr. Cunningham says it's not just teenagers who should get Tdap vaccine. Pregnant women and anyone who's around an infant should also get vaccinated against whooping cough.

For more stories, photos, and video on whooping cough, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth caremedicalwhooping coughdoctorshospitalmarin countychildrenMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHOOPING COUGH
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Study finds whooping cough vaccine safe for pregnant women
California's whooping cough epidemic escalates
Health officials warn of whooping cough epidemic
More whooping cough
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News