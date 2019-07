LIST: Other famous people with Stephen Curry's eye disease, Keratoconus

Now it's getting darker outside what better picture to post!Night time through my eyes & what I see!#KC #Keratoconus pic.twitter.com/PwhPT7eQG0 — Stephanie Slater MBE (@StephESlater) November 4, 2015

Long story short. I have a disease called keritikonis. I'm half blind. Had a cornea transplant about 6 Years ago and now my left eye — 360 (@3ree6ixty) July 18, 2012

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stephen Curry's revelation that he as dealing with the degenerative eye disease, Keratoconus, shocked basketball fans. The disease, which causes the cornea to thin and change shape, is rare but several other famous people have dealt with the same issue.Here's a list from the Keratoconus group The American actor known for his roles in "Homeland" and "The Princess Bride" was diagnosed with the disease in 1982. In a statement Patinkin said he wore hard contacts for 15 years before he was forced to undergo cornea transplant surgery in 1997. "It was 100 percent successful. Thanks to the generosity of a family who donated their child's corneas to the eye bank I was the lucky recipient of one of the child's corneas. I will say a prayer for this child every day of my life for as long as I live," wrote in a statement.The professional baseball player with MLB's Tampa Bay Rays was diagnosed with the condition in 2008. He underwent non-invasive treatment in 2011 while with the St. Louis Cardinals. According to a report in Bleacher Report the procedure use ultraviolet light and a vitamin application to stabilize the degenerative condition. After getting treatment, Pham went on to blossom and now the starting left fielder for the Rays.The American bobsledder and Olympic gold medalist was diagnosed with the disease in 2002. He underwent a procedure to correct the degenerative disease and was able to restore his vision from 20-500 to 20-20. After that he went on to win the World Cup title with his four-man team in 2010 and then won gold in the 2010 Whistler Winter Olympics. He talked about his struggle with the disease in is autobiography entitled "But Now I See: My Journey from Blindness to Olympic Gold."The British paraolympic swimmer said she was diagnosed in 2008. She was able to get treatment to preserve the cornea of one of her eyes, but required a transplant for her other eye. It was successful and she's been able to continue to compete.The Australian hip-hop artist known as "3ree6ixty" was diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a cornea on both of his eyes. He tweeted about it back in 2012The American hip-hop artist revealed he had the disease on Instagram back in 2015. In his post he revealed it's caused him to be blind in his left eye and lose his vision in his right eye. He recieved treatment to prevent the disease from getting worse.