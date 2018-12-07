HEALTH & FITNESS

Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors at UC San Francisco Medical Center see a lot of things, but even they were stunned by this. (University of California, San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Doctors at UC San Francisco Medical Center see a lot of things, but even they were stunned by this.

They were treating a 36-year-old man with end-stage heart failure when he began coughing so violently, that he coughed up a 6-inch-wide blood clot from his lungs in the near-perfect shape of his right bronchial tree.

The bright mass that looks like coral is a blood clot.

The doctors were shocked, calling what happened extremely rare.

Despite doctors' best efforts, the man passed away a few days later.

This undated image provided by University of California, San Francisco shows a blood clot in the shape of a bronchial tree.


The information in this article was provided by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedicalmedical researchhospital
HEALTH & FITNESS
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
First baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Multi-car crash causes major traffic jam on Interstate 80 in Berkeley
Trump nominating Barr for attorney general, Nauert for UN Ambassador
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy, chilly
Show More
Napa Fire victim claims Farmers deceived him on home insurance
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Why Sen. Kamala Harris' senior aide resigned
Sonoma Co. executive arrested for fraud while allegedly trying to flee country
Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December
More News