Coronavirus California

Palm Springs nurse in need of lung transplant after monthslong battle with COVID-19

Cesar Millan spent 85 days at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica after contracting the virus from one of his patients while working.
By
LOS ANGELES -- A Palm Springs nurse who is in a monthslong battle against COVID-19 is in need of a lung transplant, which would make him the first patient sick with the virus in California to receive such a procedure.

Cesar Millan spent 85 days at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica after contracting the virus from one of his patients while working in Palm Springs.

"I started having shortness of breath and that's when I started going down," Milan told ABC7.

The ICU nurses and doctors who cared for him say it was especially difficult for Millan as he would hear what they were saying about his condition and understood the severity of his illness.

"I could just imagine that he was so scared. He knows how deadly this virus is," said nurse Jessica Moiseyev.

While in the hospital, Millan communicated with his wife and two children on Zoom as much as they could. The hospital staff tried to bring him as much happiness as they could.

"They made me cry. They treated me like a brother," Millan said.

On Tuesday, he was transferred to USC's Keck School of Medicine to wait for the lung transplant, but he still has a long road ahead.

Doctors in California haven't yet performed a lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient. Doctors say only a handful of people around the world have received the procedure.

"Increasingly these patients, especially the young ones who survive COVID, are coming out of it with really tremendous damage to their lungs," said Dr. Terese Hammond.

Now, doctors are hoping Millan will be considered for the national transplant waitlist, which is tough to get on and even tougher to get lungs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelessouthern californiatransplantcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalmedical specialistsnursescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus live updates: San Quentin State Prison guard dies after battle with COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: CA reports more than 7,000 new cases Friday
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CA lawmaker dissatisfied with Trump's unemployment boost
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: San Quentin State Prison guard dies after battle with COVID-19
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
CA lawmaker dissatisfied with Trump's unemployment boost
Today marks 25 years since death of Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia
Firefighter injured, 11 displaced in SF fire
Show More
Sheriff: Man arrested after ramming into SUV into Santa Clara Co. jail gate
San Mateo police looking for suspect in sexual assault
What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
Police investigating homicide in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News