Paralyzed SF man walks again thanks to groundbreaking treatment

Some are calling it a "medical miracle."

A Bay Area man, paralyzed from the neck down, is walking again thanks to a new medical innovation.

It could bring hope to many families.

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is publishing the results of a stem-cell trial. The first patient in the trial is Chris Barr from San Francisco. He was left paralyzed after a neck injury during a surfing accident nearly three years ago.

Barr was told he would never walk again. Now, thanks to this groundbreaking treatment, Barr is walking.

The research at the Mayo Clinic is a very early study that only included ten people.

The doctor said patient response has been varied.
