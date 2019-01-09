7 ON YOUR SIDE

Q&A: 7 On Your Side and panel of experts answer your Covered California questions

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a panel of experts are hosting a hotline from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today to answer all your Covered California questions. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a panel of experts are hosting a hotline from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today to answer all your Covered California questions.

We are taking your calls and questions via social media and email about getting government subsidized health coverage in time for the New Year.

Hotline number: (415) 954-7621

You can also submit questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Go here to enroll in Covered California.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Sidehere.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health7 On Your Sidecovered californiahealth insurancehealth careu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answered your Covered California questions
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to save money on rental car insurance
Latest on Momentum Auto Group and advice for customers
Surprise gift card expiration puts brakes on racing fun
7 On Your Side looks back at 2018
More 7 On Your Side
HEALTH & FITNESS
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
First recorded flu-related death this season reported in Santa Clara County
You're doing it wrong at the gym
Group fitness studio Rumble Boxing gets in the Financial District ring
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for rematch
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers
CA treasurer channels former senator in Trump expletive
Homeless man in GoFundMe scam arrested after missing court
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
Show More
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
1 arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Tom Steyer says he will not run for president in 2020
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
More News