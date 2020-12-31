San Francisco extends stay-at-home order and travel quarantine indefinitely

San Francisco is extending its stay-at-home order and coronavirus travel quarantine rules indefinitely, the city announced Thursday.
The state may have allowed San Francisco and other Bay Area counties to exit the regional stay-at-home order as early as Jan. 8 if intensive care capacity improved, but the city isn't waiting for the state's direction it seems.
"We have been proactive in putting the stay at home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster," said Mayor London Breed in a press release. "This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don't set us back."
Per the state's rules, a region's stay-at-home order can be lifted when remaining ICU capacity rises above 15%. The Bay Area's current ICU capacity is at 8.5%. Based on current trends, and an expected post-holiday surge, San Francisco officials aren't confident the situation will improve by Jan. 8.
Under the stay-at-home order restrictions, most non-essential businesses, like gyms, movie theaters, museums, salons and barbershops, have to stay closed. Only retail stores can be open at 20% capacity. Restaurants are only allowed to be open for takeout and delivery.
All social gatherings of any size, indoor and outdoor, are technically banned.
In addition to the stay-at-home order, San Francisco is also extending its mandatory travel quarantine, which requires anyone coming from outside the Bay Area self-quarantine for 10 days upon return.
Other Bay Area counties have worked in conjunction with San Francisco in the past. When we asked local health officers if they'd be extending their orders, Alameda, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties said they'd all move in conjunction with the state's timing. (We'll update this story as we hear back from more counties.)
Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect new ICU capacity numbers and include responses from other local counties.
