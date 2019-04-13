Skin cancer cases on the rise and it's not just melanoma you need to keep an eye on

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Skin cancer is the most common cancer on earth, and according to new research, it's not going anywhere any time soon.According to the American Cancer Society melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of the disease is being diagnosed more frequently.Despite the estimated 192,310 new cases expected to be diagnosed this year, the mortality rate is expected to decrease by 22 percentDoctors say early detection and advancement of treatment have made a difference.However, deaths from Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), is on the rise.SCC is now responsible for more than 15,000 deaths annually - more than twice as many as melanoma.Dermatologist, Dr. Jerome Potozkin, spokesman for the Skin Cancer Foundation, sat down with ABC7 news to talk about some of the best ways to prevent skin cancer or catch it before the disease progresses too far.