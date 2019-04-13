Health & Fitness

Skin cancer cases on the rise and it's not just melanoma you need to keep an eye on

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Skin cancer is the most common cancer on earth, and according to new research, it's not going anywhere any time soon.

According to the American Cancer Society melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of the disease is being diagnosed more frequently.

Despite the estimated 192,310 new cases expected to be diagnosed this year, the mortality rate is expected to decrease by 22 percent

Doctors say early detection and advancement of treatment have made a difference.

However, deaths from Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), is on the rise.

SCC is now responsible for more than 15,000 deaths annually - more than twice as many as melanoma.

Dermatologist, Dr. Jerome Potozkin, spokesman for the Skin Cancer Foundation, sat down with ABC7 news to talk about some of the best ways to prevent skin cancer or catch it before the disease progresses too far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthsummersunscreenskin cancer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News