Sonoma County issues health warning about dangers of vaping

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma County is issuing a health warning about the dangers of vaping.

In Ventura County, the California Department of Public Health is investigating two cases of lung injuries, possibly linked to vaping.

Since June, 36 cases of lung illnesses in California connected to vaping were so serious the patients had to be hospitalized.

About 193 people across the U.S. have been treated for severe lung illnesses related to vaping in the same time frame.

The CDC says at least one death connected with vaping has been confirmed in Illinois.
