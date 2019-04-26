Health & Fitness

President Donald Trump urges vaccinations to prevent spread of measles

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is urging Americans to get vaccinations to prevent the spread of measles.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, said that people "have to get their shots."

He added that vaccinations "are so important."

Measles in the U.S. has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, hovering around 700 cases this year.

The resurgence of the deadly disease is largely attributed to misinformation that is turning parents against vaccines.

But Trump has previously cast doubt on the effectiveness on vaccinations.

He tweeted several times in 2012 and again in 2014 suggesting, incorrectly, that there could be a link between vaccines and autism in children.

