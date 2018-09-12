ORGAN DONATIONS

UC Berkeley staff member donates kidney to total stranger

Katherine Welsh speaks to ABC7 News at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A UC Berkeley staff member says an article in a magazine inspired her to donate one of her kidneys to a total stranger.

"I liked the idea of giving away something that people don't usually give away, but something that's desperately needed. I didn't know anybody with kidney problems but I thought, you know, if somebody is dying without a kidney and I have two kidneys and it doesn't sound that hard to give one away, then why not just do it," said Katherine Welsh.

RELATED: Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan

Welsh works as a fundraiser for the College of Chemistry and just returned to work.

She adds that donating a kidney is not as bad as it sounds.

