UC Berkeley staff member donates kidney to total stranger

A UC Berkeley staff member says an article in a magazine inspired her to donate one of her kidneys to a total stranger."I liked the idea of giving away something that people don't usually give away, but something that's desperately needed. I didn't know anybody with kidney problems but I thought, you know, if somebody is dying without a kidney and I have two kidneys and it doesn't sound that hard to give one away, then why not just do it," said Katherine Welsh.Welsh works as a fundraiser for the College of Chemistry and just returned to work.She adds that donating a kidney is not as bad as it sounds.