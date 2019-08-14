SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UCSF is doing its part to make sure mothers who want to breastfeed have the help they need. Lactation Consultant Renee Tavares tells us about the certification UCSF is working toward receiving in order to be considered Baby-Friendly.
She also talks about how support (or lack of support) can really impact the breastfeeding journey.
To learn more about the California laws regarding breastfeeding at work, she recommends visiting the California Breastfeeding website.
UCSF making sure breastfeeding mothers get the help they need
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Motorized awnings recalled after injuries, death, lawmakers ask for transparency in 'Amazon's Choice' program, and more