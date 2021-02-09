Health & Fitness

Walgreens reports outage for COVID-19 vaccine appointment website

CHICAGO -- Walgreens has reported an outage on its COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website Tuesday morning.

The company said in a statement, "We're experiencing a temporary outage on our scheduler/website and apologize for the inconvenience. We're working to resolve the matter as soon as possible."

Users logging onto the website were directed to a page saying "Updates in progress."

The outage comes as U.S. pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are getting ready for an additional one million doses of vaccine promised by the White House last week.

So far, more than 32 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens told ABC News that starting Tuesday, they'll begin accepting appointments for shots as soon as Friday, prioritizing healthcare workers, those over 65 and people with preexisting conditions.

ABC News contributed to this report
