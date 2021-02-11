COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH TODAY: Medical experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact around the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. As the vaccine rolls out, we know you have a lot of questions.

ABC7 is bringing together a panel of experts to try and answer as many questions about the vaccine, distribution, and this ongoing process.

Watch "ABC7 Listens: Vaccine Watch" today at 4 p.m. on ABC7.

We have created a form where you can submit your questions and we will aim to get them answered.



Take a look at more information about the vaccine and other COVID-19 related stories here.

You can also watch our previous town hall below where a panel of experts answered pressing questions about the shot:


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

WATCH: 'Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers'
EMBED More News Videos

A panel of experts joined ABC7 on Friday to answer pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and where we go from here.


Vaccine Watch Stories:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
Bay Area waitress opens up after owner defends BLM mask policy
Vigil held for father killed by driver in stolen car in SF
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
Storms heading to Bay Area through Valentine's Day weekend
Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss attacks on Asian Americans
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Show More
Bay Area businesses cope with new round of storms
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Warriors host Nets Saturday on ABC7
Hundreds of farmworkers get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Fresno County
New OPD chief visits Chinatown after string of attacks, crime
More TOP STORIES News