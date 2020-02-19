Health & Fitness

British woman plays violin while undergoing brain surgery

LONDON -- Seeing a patient stay awake during brain surgery isn't just something you see on your favorite medical TV drama.

It happens more than you think. Most recently, it happened in London at King's College Hospital as Dagmar Turner played the violin.



The approach was taken to make sure the surgery didn't impact her ability to play. Awake brain surgery has become a common tool used by neurosurgeons in order to preserve a patient's brain function.

Turner was diagnosed in 2013 with a brain tumor after suffering a seizure during a symphony. She'd been able to fight it off for years with radiation, but the tumor became more aggressive last year.

Over 90 percent of Turner's brain tumor was successfully removed without impairing her musical talent.



The 53-year-old concert violinist has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

She should be able to return to her chair at the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra soon.

