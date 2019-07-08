Health & Fitness

Woman suing L.A. fertility clinic claims she gave birth to someone else's babies in IVF mix-up

LOS ANGELES -- A couple in New York City is suing a Los Angeles fertility clinic, alleging they gave birth to someone else's children after an IVF mix-up.

The New York Post says after a failed attempt at IVF, the CHA Fertility Center unthawed more of the couple's female embryos and the woman got pregnant, but the couple says sonograms showed the woman was actually carrying boys.

The clinic dismissed it, saying sonograms aren't definitive.

Then in March, the woman gave birth to a pair of boys, neither of whom shared the couple's Asian ethnicity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesmedicalnew yorkpregnancyfertilityviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News