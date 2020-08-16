9 Bay Area cities see record high temperatures as heat wave continues across region

RELATED: PG&E to begin rolling blackouts at direction of California's Grid Operator
Meteorologist Drew Tuma reports:
- Gilroy: high of 108, last record was 107 in 2019
- Half Moon Bay: high of 82, last record was 74 in 1965
- Kentfield: high of 104, last record was 100 in 2019
- Livermore: high of 108, last record was 108 in 1967
- Napa: high of 103, last record was 100 in 2019
- Oakland: high of 95, last record was 90 in 2019
- Redwood City: 100 in 2019, last record was 100 in 2019
- SFO: high of 94, last record was 94 in 2019
- Santa Rosa: high of 103, last record was 100 in 2019
RECORD HEAT— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020
Numerous records today (*) as our heat wave rolls on
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/W37caMyAAK
An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pay attention to your body. Each day it becomes more vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, Meteorologist Mike Nicco said.
VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
"In fact, the only place in the Bay Area immune to moderate-to-high heat illness risk is the coast," said Nicco.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications."
"We have a touch of humidity out there, which makes it even more dangerous because it's harder for your body to cool down," said Nicco. "That humidity is going to start to sliding away, later on tonight and tomorrow, but the heat will remain and as long as that humidity is around we have a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. The best chance is going to be over the ocean."
LIST: Our all-time favorite Bay Area ice cream spots that will get you through this heat wave
"Heat warnings will likely be extended through next week, as the heat will hang around for the next seven days," said Nicco.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.