Here's how the accused 'Rideshare Rapist' may have beaten the system to become a driver

After being arrested for five rapes, a man now known as the "Rideshare Rapist" is being investigated by Lyft, who say he is a former driver and that he "fraudulently represented himself" to pass background checks. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police arrested 37-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo last week and say DNA evidence links him to four rapes dating back five years.

They say he posed as a rideshare driver who picked up women outside bars and clubs and then raped them

Ridesharing company Lyft says Lazo is a former driver and it's investigating how he passed its security checks. There's a driving record check. It looks at any moving violations and DUI arrests.

RELATED: Police say 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver

The background check looks for a criminal record including sexual offenses. You have to have a valid drivers license and insurance on a car that's registered.

Lyft says its drivers "must be eligible to work in the U.S." That means being a citizen, having a green card, work visa or a student visa, and a social security number.which means you have to be a legal U.S. resident and be able to provide documents.

But Lyft says Lazo "fraudulently represented himself."

TIMELINE: Sexual misconduct allegations plaguing ride-hailing companies
A short timeline of the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft in the San Francisco Bay Area during the past four years.



There's another reason why he passed the background checks.

Alex Bastian is a spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorneys office. "This defendant as far as I can tell has no criminal history."

One footnote: Neither Lyft nor Uber requires drivers to get finger printed.

The State Public Utilities Commission sided with the ride sharing companies in its ruling last Fall that it was unnecessary.
