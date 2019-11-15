Hillsborough heiress murder trail: Jury nearing end of 3rd week of deliberations in case against Tiffany Li

Prosecutors say that on April 28, 2016, Tiffany Li, 34, lured Keith Green, 27, to her Hillsborough mansion, where he was shot by her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, 33.
MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green
The defense maintains Green was killed by the couple's friend, Olivier Adella, in a botched kidnapping.
In an exclusive 2017 interview with ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes, Adella said he reluctantly agreed to dispose of Green's body after fearing for his life and his family's safety. He also said that the couple had previously offered him $50,000 to kill Green but he refused.
Jurors were quiet Thursday and didn't ask any questions of the judge. They will return Friday for their twelfth full day of deliberations.
RELATED: Who's Who in Hillsborough Heiress murder case
The panel asked a question on Tuesday that resulted in the defense making a motion for a mistrial on Wednesday. The jury note stated: "We found the Nelos.Att historical precision location information easy to understand and helpful. Please confirm that we are permitted to use in our deliberations the Nelos historical precision location information provided?"
The question referred to cellphone tracking data that was a key part of the prosecution's case. A prosecution expert witness testified that cellphone data contradicted Li's account that Green was not with her when she returned to her home on the night he disappeared.
Judge Robert Foiles told jurors that the data was the foundation of the testimony of an expert witness and was not meant to be analyzed by the jury.
On Thursday, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office summarized the judge's handing of the mistrial motion in its daily bulletin of cases of media interest: "The court ruled that the defense had not objected when the records were introduced into evidence and that the court's instruction cured any legal problem. The court brought the jury into court and instructed them that any interpretation of the call detail records by a juror should be disregarded. The court then retrieved the cell records from the jury room."
Jurors in the murder trial of Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat just left for the day. This is the 11th day of deliberations with no verdict. Prosecutors say in 2016, Li lured Keith Green to her Hillsborough mansion where he was shot by Bayat. @abc7newsbayarea @KGOdesk #abc7now— Ed Walsh ABC7 News Bay Area (@EdWalshNews) November 15, 2019
See more stories and videos related to the Hillsborough heiress murder case.