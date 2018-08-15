The case quickly turned into a homicide investigation, with SWAT teams raiding ex-girlfriend Li's Hillsborough mansion. She and her current boyfriend Kaveh Bayat were arrested for Green's murder. A third suspect, mixed martial arts fighter Olivier Adella, was also taken into custody at his Burlingame apartment.
Here is a timeline of all events related to Keith Green's murder case and the case's many twists and turns:
- Oct. 2015: Keith Green and his girlfriend Tiffany Li had a bitter break-up. He refused to sign her mutual separation agreement.
- April 28, 2016: Green was last seen at Millbrae Pancake House. He went there intending to meet with Li and work out a custody issue.
- April 29, 2016: A hiker found Green's cellphone at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
- May 11, 2016: Green's body was found at a field near Geyserville in Sonoma County with single bullet wound through neck.
- May 18, 2016: Officials announce Green is the victim of a homicide after he's identified through dental records.
- May 20, 2016: Olivier Adella is taken into custody at his Burlingame apartment as a suspect in Green's murder.
- May 21, 2016: A SWAT team raids the Hillsborough home where they arrest Li and Kaveh Bayat in connection with Green's murder.
- May 24, 2016: Li, Bayat, and Adella are charged with murdering Green.
- May 26, 2016: Green and Li's two children are removed from their Hillsborough home. Green's mother says she fears for the safety of her granddaughters.
- May 27, 2016: Li's mother goes to a Redwood City courthouse to fight for grandchildren. A judge denied a motion to reverse the protection order.
- April 4, 2017: Li posts $60 million in property for bail. Her lawyer says it's the eighth highest ever made in the country in state court.
- April 6, 2017: Li released after posting unprecedented bail.
- Nov. 3, 2017: Adella speaks exclusively with ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes, says he wants to make a deal with prosecutors.
- Feb. 22, 2018: Adella cuts a deal with prosecutors that will result in them potentially dropping the murder charge against him in exchange for his truthful testimony against Li and Bayat.
- Aug. 15,, 2018: Trial delayed until 2019.
