KEITH GREEN

MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green

VIDEOS: Investigation into Millbrae father's murder (1 of 6)

EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough mansion murder defendant speaks in I-Team interview

The Hillsborough mansion murder case shocked the Bay Area. A young, wealthy woman from China, living in a mansion with her boyfriend -- both now charged with murder in the death of her former boyfriend, the father of her two children. Tonight, a man also charged in the case has given an exclusive interview to the ABC7 I-Team. (KGO-TV)

Millbrae resident Keith Green suddenly vanished on April 28, 2016 after meeting with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Li, about a child custody issue. His body was found with a bullet wound through the neck several weeks later.

The case quickly turned into a homicide investigation, with SWAT teams raiding ex-girlfriend Li's Hillsborough mansion. She and her current boyfriend Kaveh Bayat were arrested for Green's murder. A third suspect, mixed martial arts fighter Olivier Adella, was also taken into custody at his Burlingame apartment.

Here is a timeline of all events related to Keith Green's murder case and the case's many twists and turns:


