Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li says she is victim of anti-Asian hate, biased media coverage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11538215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It could be more than a decade before we learn how much Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li agreed to pay to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li is giving her side of the story in court documents filed Friday. Li says she has been victimized by biased media coverage and is a victim of anti-Asian hate and xenophobia.In 2019, a jury found Li not guilty of killing Keith Green, the father of her two children. But Green's mother, Colleen Cudd, sued her for wrongful death.The case was settled out of court in January, but in court papers filed on Friday, Li is urging San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Danny Y. Chou to keep the settlement amount going to her two daughters secret.Li says she is living in China with her children, aged 7 and 9, to protect them from the media's coverage of the case."I aimed to shield my children from the xenophobia, Asian hate, and falsehoods publicized against me that I experienced while standing trial in the criminal proceedings," wrote Li.As previously reported, lawyers on both sides want the settlement amount going to Li's children secret. But Judge Chou tentatively ruled against them. He says case law does not support sealing the settlement. A hearing is scheduled for April 21.Li's lawyers also filed a declaration from Marin County-based psychologist Margaret Lee in support of sealing the settlement to protect her children."If the settlement details are not sealed, it seems likely that the media will again grab on to the story of the heiress, the alleged murder and then adding in that mother paid money, which no doubt would be seen as an admission of responsibility by the press," Lee wrote. "This is very likely to then expose the children to this information and given the nature of some of the press would likely expose the girls to very confusing ideas about their mother."In another declaration prepared by Li's team, Social worker Jennifer L. Winship detailed her reasons for supporting keeping the settlement amount secret."Prematurely disclosing the settlement amount and the minors' trust will likely serve to add fuel to an already emotionally challenging environment for these minor children when they return to the United States," Winship wrote.Li's attorney Jason Fellner concluded in his filing, "Because the motion is unopposed and there exists unimpeached evidence that supports the narrow sealing of court records - the settlement amount referenced between the minor plaintiffs and their mother Tiffany Li and the minors' trust - the court should exercise its discretion and grant Plaintiffs' motion to seal those records. "When issuing his tentative decision last month in support of not sealing the settlement, Judge Chou told the lawyers that they would have the option of appealing any decision he made to an appeals court.As previously reported, as part of the settlement Cudd would receive $100,000 and another $50,000 would go to Green's estate to pay for his burial and other expenses. But the expected much larger settlement going to Li and Green's two daughters was not publicly disclosed.Below is Tiffany Li's complete declaration filed on March 18, 2022: