Hillsborough heiress murder trial: District attorney will not retry Kaveh Bayat for killing of Keith Green

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has announced it will not retry Kaveh Bayat for the 2016 killing of Keith Green.Bayat is the former boyfriend of Hillsborough real estate heiress Tiffany Li. They were both charged with the murder of Keith Green, Li's former lover and father of her two children.Green disappeared in April 2016 after meeting Li at the Millbrae Pancake House. The next month, Green's body was found in a field in Sonoma County dead from a single gunshot wound to the mouth.In the murder trial, prosecutors argued Li planned the murder and that Bayat pulled the trigger at her Hillsborough mansion. But the defense argued Olivier Adella, a mixed martial arts fighter who worked as a bodyguard and trainer for Li and Bayat killed Green.A jury found Li not guilty in November, but it deadlocked on Bayat. A juror we spoke with today said it feels like we didn't do our jobs well enough in some way.Today Bayat's attorney said his client is relieved and ready to go home after being in custody for more than three years. He is set to be released from jail today.