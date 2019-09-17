Keith Green

Opening statements moved, star witness not testifying in Keith Green murder trial, district attorney says

By
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Major developments in the case of the Hillsborough heiress accused of killing the father of her two children.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney, a plea deal for key witness Olivier Adella has been revoked. He was the bodyguard and trainer for Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat.

RELATED: Keith Green Murder Case: 1st day of trial with Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li starts with opening statement delays

Li and Bayat are being tried for the murder of Keith Green.

Earlier this year Adella pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact, for dumping Green's body in Sonoma County.

RELATED: Keith Green Murder Case: Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li, out on $35M bail, heading to trial 3 years later

Adella was jailed last week for allegedly contacting a defense witness through social media.

Opening statements on the case were scheduled to begin Tuesday, but have been pushed back to next Monday.

For the latest on this case go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughkeith greentrialmurderhomicide investigationhomicidecourt casetrialsinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KEITH GREEN
1st day of Keith Green murder case starts with opening statement delays
Keith Green Case: Hillsborough heiress accused of murder heading to trial
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
EXCLUSIVE: New details about Hillsborough mother's murder defense
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
Italian investigators leak messages from accused killer of police officer
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
Wet weather blamed for deadly crash in Napa County
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
Big rig crash, fuel spill causes traffic nightmare on NB I-680
Show More
Last field change-over at Oakland Coliseum?
Beyonce special on ABC gives inside look at 'Lion King' album
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow
Stephen Curry hosts charity golf tournament in SF
More TOP STORIES News