Opening statements moved, star witness not testifying in Keith Green murder trial, district attorney says

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Major developments in the case of the Hillsborough heiress accused of killing the father of her two children.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney, a plea deal for key witness Olivier Adella has been revoked. He was the bodyguard and trainer for Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat.Li and Bayat are being tried for the murder of Keith Green.Earlier this year Adella pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact, for dumping Green's body in Sonoma County.Adella was jailed last week for allegedly contacting a defense witness through social media.Opening statements on the case were scheduled to begin Tuesday, but have been pushed back to next Monday.