Hillsborough Heiress Murder Case: 2 jurors regret verdicts, 'There are two killers who are free today'

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A look of shock and disbelief fell on the faces of two of the jurors in the murder case against Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat Thursday. It was a half hour before a minute-long hearing that would result in freedom for Bayat who, along with Li, had been accused of killing Keith Green, the father of Li's two children.
The women jurors were sitting on a bench a couple of courtrooms down from where the 9 a.m. hearing would take place. I recognized them from the trial and we had briefly chatted once before, last week, before a hearing that was postponed until Thursday.
They had expected to hear that Bayat would be retried for murder, but I told them my sources were saying just the opposite. I added that although the District Attorney's Office would not comment on the case until after the hearing, I was pretty certain based on my sources that they would not refile the case and that Bayat would be freed from jail that day.
The jurors shook their heads in disbelief.
The women said they spent hours last week talking with prosecutors and had been begging them to retry Bayat. They added that they regretted their decision to find Li not guilty. The jury of eight women and four men unanimously voted Li not guilty but deadlocked 6-6 on the murder charge for Bayat.
The jurors requested anonymity. One of the two agreed to talk on camera as long as her name wasn't used and face wasn't shown.
"I just think there are two murderers who are free today. And it feels like we didn't do our job well enough in some way," the juror said, fighting back tears.
On Bayat's guilt, the juror said that a lot of it rested on cellphone evidence which showed the positions of phones during different points on the night Green disappeared. The jurors were inadvertently given raw cellphone data. They were supposed to rely on expert testimony and interpretations of the data rather than their own analysis. Li's attorneys had sought but were denied a mistrial over that mistake. As a remedy, the trial judge ordered the data to be taken from them and they were told to not rely on it.
"There was a much stronger guilt profile for Bayat. But when that data was taken away from us several people decided that they couldn't vote guilty with the evidence we were allowed to use," the juror said.
The juror cried when she was asked what she would say to Keith Green's family, "We worked so hard, and I now have to rely on exactly what Colleen relies on which is karma, and the fact that these people have to live with what they did."
The juror was referring to Colleen Cudd, Green's mother, who called Li "evil" and said that karma would catch up with her.
The juror reiterated her belief that Li was guilty but suggested that there may not been sufficient evidence of her involvement in the murder.
"I've always believed Tiffany was guilty but it was a circumstantial case. ...It's, there are lines, right, so like there's a bar, of 'is there enough proof that she was involved?'"
ABC7 News reached out to the jurors for comment and if and when more respond, we will report those other points of view on the deliberation process.
