Prosecution rests in Hillsborough heiress murder case

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The prosecution concluded its case Thursday in the murder trial of Tiffany Li and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat. The couple is accused of the 2016 killing of Keith Green, the father of Li's two small children.Prosecutors say Li lured Green to her Hillsborough mansion where he was shot by Bayat. The defense says Green was killed in a kidnapping gone bad by the couple's friend, bodyguard and trainer Olivier Adella.In court on Thursday, San Mateo County Deputy District Attorney Bryan Abanto played an audio tape of detectives first telling Li that Green was dead.Detective Sgt. John Carroll testified that she showed no emotion. But on cross examination, the detective conceded that Li's voice changed from a "sing-song tone" to a more somber one after getting the news. The defense presented its first witnesses Thursday afternoon.The courthouse where the trial is taking place is in downtown Redwood City. It was not impacted by the PG&E power shut down. But the trial judge and some of the jurors were. San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles joked with jurors about getting dressed in the dark. A woman juror sad she struggled to put on makeup without lights.The trial is proceeding ahead of schedule. Defense attorneys said Thursday that they will present most of its witnesses next week, with a possible spillover to the week after.Judge Foiles told jurors the case would conclude by the end of the month. The court will be in recess until Tuesday.