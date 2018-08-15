KEITH GREEN

Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case

EMBED </>More Videos

The high-profile murder case against wealthy Hillsborough resident Tiffany Li and her boyfriend has been delayed until next year. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) --
The high-profile murder case against wealthy Hillsborough resident Tiffany Li and her boyfriend has been delayed until next year.

Li is being charged in the 2016 murder of Keith Green, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two young children.

EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case

Green vanished in April 2016 after meeting with Li about a child custody issue.

His body was later found in a Sonoma County field, with a bullet wound through his neck.

TIMELINE: Peninsula murder mystery: Death of Millbrae resident Keith Green

Shortly after, SWAT teams raided Li's Hillsborough mansion... Finding enough evidence to arrest Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat.

Li's former bodyguard, Olivier Adella was also arrested. He pleaded no contest.

TIMELINE: EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Millbrae man's murder cuts deal with prosecutors

In February, he cut a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office that could lead to prosecutors potentially dropping the murder charge against him in exchange for his truthful testimony against Li and Bayat.

The two men charged in the case remain in jail.

Li is the only one out on bail, having posted property and cash worth nearly $70 million.

Get the latest on the high-profile case here
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercourt casehomicidehomicide investigationtrialsan mateo countyKeith Greenmurder for hireinvestigationarrestcourtHillsboroughRedwood City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough mansion murder defendant speaks in I-Team interview
VIDEO: Hillsborough kidnapping cold case suspect arrives at SFO
Bay Area murder suspect released after posting bail
EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough murder suspect attempts to post $35M in property for bail
KEITH GREEN
TIMELINE: Murder case of Millbrae man Keith Green's
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
EXCLUSIVE: Defense in Hillsborough murder case reveals theory
EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Millbrae man's murder cuts deal with prosecutors
More Keith Green
Top Stories
North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
VIDEO: Dodgers' Puig takes swing at Giants' Hundley
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
Show More
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Fight breaks out during 49ers and Texans joint practice
CDC monitoring measles in 21 states, including California
Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
More News