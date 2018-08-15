Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case

The high-profile murder case against wealthy Hillsborough resident Tiffany Li and her boyfriend has been delayed until next year.Li is being charged in the 2016 murder of Keith Green, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two young children.Green vanished in April 2016 after meeting with Li about a child custody issue.His body was later found in a Sonoma County field, with a bullet wound through his neck.Shortly after, SWAT teams raided Li's Hillsborough mansion... Finding enough evidence to arrest Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat.Li's former bodyguard, Olivier Adella was also arrested. He pleaded no contest.In February, he cut a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office that could lead to prosecutors potentially dropping the murder charge against him in exchange for his truthful testimony against Li and Bayat.The two men charged in the case remain in jail.Li is the only one out on bail, having posted property and cash worth nearly $70 million.