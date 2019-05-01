Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Hillsborough parents plead guilty

By Melanie Woodrow
BOSTON (KGO) -- Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough have pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to conspiracy charges connected to the college cheating scam. They are the first parents charged to formally do so.

The Isacksons paid Rick Singer $600,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme and college recruitment scheme. Their daughter Lauren was a purported UCLA soccer recruit.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Before the plea, the Isacksons signed a cooperation agreement with the government in the scandal. The individual agreements are dated April 3 and were signed by each Isackson Sunday, April 7.

According to the agreement, the Isacksons agree to cooperate fully with law enforcement agents and government attorneys, providing complete and truthful information to all law enforcement personnel.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin among 16 parents indicted with additional charges in college admissions scandal

In a statement, the Isacksons wrote:

"No words can express how profoundly sorry we are for what we have done. Our duty as parents was to set a good example for our children and instead we have harmed and embarrassed them by our misguided decisions. We have also let down our family, friends, colleagues and our entire community. We have worked cooperatively with the prosecutors and will continue to do so as we take full responsibility for our bad judgment."

Actress Felicity Huffman is due to follow suit on May 13.

See more stories on Operation Varsity Blues.

Take a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughcollege studentscheatingoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyu.s. & worldi teamcollege student
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
Menlo Park mother pleads guilty in college admissions scheme
Bay Area parent pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Menlo Park father pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News