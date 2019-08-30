Hit-and-run in San Jose leaves bicyclist dead; police search for driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Police continue their search for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in East San Jose, then took off on foot.The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, at the intersection of Story Road and South Jackson Avenue.Neighbors told ABC7 News, afternoon traffic is usually busy at the intersection. However, the deadly hit-and-run brought cars to a complete stop, and those in surrounding businesses were brought to their feet.Business owner, Tien Le said she was working at a front table in her nail salon when she heard the loud impact. She stood up to check out the activity.SJPD said a man was behind the wheel of a gold Chevy Suburban and was heading west on Story. He hit a blue Chevy Silverado truck before continuing through the intersection and hitting a bicyclist in the crosswalk.Witnesses then saw the driver get out of his Suburban, but it wasn't to help the injured.Witness Hector Moreno said, "The driver started running and jumping to another street."Police confirm the suspect escaped on foot, and as of Thursday night was still at large.SJPD said the driver of the Silverado was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist didn't survive the impact.Nearby business owners told ABC7 News that Story Road is known for heavy foot traffic and speeding cars."I work here every night and I see most of them Friday's and Saturday's," Juan Munoz said. "A lot of people, they like to run their cars in this area here and they like to spin."Others echo Munoz's concerns, adding safety along Story Road is a shared responsibility.Translated from Spanish, San Jose resident Jose Sandouval Lopez explained, "We should all be familiar with the rules of the road and respect them, because that is primary. Respect the rules, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists."The bicyclist has only been described by police as an adult man. His death marks the City's 31st fatal collision in 2019.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911. This investigation is assigned to Detective Brian McMahon of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.