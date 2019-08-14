Hobbies & Interests

Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- A Philadelphia man has a real fish story to tell, and he's got the proof.

Len Andalis of the Mayfair section of the city proudly showed off the 90.6-pound cobia fish he caught off Cape May last Friday.

Andalis says he was fishing for flounder and never expected to catch a cobia.

"Cobia are southern fish. These last few years, down off the coast of New Jersey, we've been seeing a lot of them. I tell ya what, this is the first cobia I caught in my life," said Andalis.

It took Andalis an hour and a half to land the giant. It weighs three pounds more than the New Jersey record, which was set 20 years ago.
