7 On Your Side helps Dublin man after new air conditioner spits hot air

By Michael Finney and Randall Yip
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Here's a good rule of thumb. When you need something most, that's when it's most likely to break. That's why one Dublin man was forced to sweat through a sticky situation.

"It's sweat time"

That's how George Neilsen describes how he felt when his air conditioner failed to work properly.

Service Experts installed his unit in February.

The first time the Dublin man turned on the AC unit in June, it blew out nothing but hot air.

"Basically it recirculated what was outside and if the temperature is 80 degrees, it's what we had inside the house," said Neilsen.

The repair crew determined he needed a major new part.

"It needs a compressor in order to push the coolant down to the tubes to produce the cold air," he said.

George said Service Experts never scheduled a date to complete the work as promised.

George tried repeatedly to contact a manager.

"If we asked for a manager they would always tell us no one is available. They can't get in touch with anybody. "

George did what he could to keep cool.

He opened his windows.

He wore thin t-shirts, but the sweat went through his shirts.

"Under the arms and down the back, probably. It's enough to want me to take it off and put another one on," he said.

After two months of enduring summer heat, George contacted 7 On Your Side.

We contacted Service Experts.

It told us "the delay in completing the repair was due primarily to the transition of employees while combining our Antioch and Dublin Service centers. The repair has been completed to the customer's satisfaction."

Cold air is now circulating out of the AC for the first time.

"It's nice to be able to be comfortable."

Service Experts has apologized to George and has given him a gift card for his troubles.
