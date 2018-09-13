7 ON YOUR SIDE

How remodeling your home may get you big discounts on homeowners insurance

EMBED </>More Videos

Thinking about remodeling your home? It could lead to savings on your homeowners insurance. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Homeowners often think about resale value when considering home improvements. But if you're not looking to sell anytime soon, there could be another good reason to remodel: savings on your homeowners' insurance.

In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney reveals the fixes that can get you big discounts on premiums.

RELATED: What to look for when choosing a home inspector

Replacing the roof can be one of the most expensive house repairs. This one estimated at about $30,000. "It's a significant upfront cost," said Thomas Kelly, a homeowner.

But contractor Brendan Rogers says a sound roof prevents even more expensive issues like rot and structural damage that can be caused by water leaks, and insurance companies know that. "A better roof will reduce the insurance claims drastically," he said.

That's why replacing an old roof can really pay off in home insurance discounts - ranging from 5 percent to a whopping 35 percent depending on where you live, what kind of roofing materials you choose, and your insurance company. "No surprise, insurance companies are looking for upgrades that will improve safety and security," said Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports Money Editor. "So, it's worth considering a home security system, you might save on premiums," she said.

Discounts may be more likely to be offered for home security systems that are connected to an outside monitoring service.

RELATED: Do you have enough fire insurance?

"Any type of accidental misuse of an outlet, these will trip," said Sergio Guzman, a contractor. Upgrading your electrical system to safer standards is not glamorous, but it's also a definite plus with insurance companies.

"We found one company that would give up to 8 percent off your premium if you upgraded your electrical and plumbing," said Stanger.

Add in a stationary generator to keep everything humming in a power outage, and you might also get a discount.

And do not forget simple precautions like smoke detectors. They are typically required by code. But certain fire and smoke alarms could get you a 2 to 6 percent insurance discount by installing them. Check with your insurance company to see what discounts are offered. The individual breaks may be small, but taken together, they could add up to significant savings.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehome improvementhomeownersinsurance7 On Your Sideconsumer reportsconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Waffle House Index, property tax refunds, GM recall, Build-A-Bear apology
Consumer Catch-up: avoid hurricane scams, Porsche rentals
Local contractors accused of stealing $800,000 from customers
How to avoid washing machine problems caused by pet hair
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
7 On Your Side helps Dublin man with air conditioner woes
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
WATCH LIVE: Destructive Hurricane Florence arrives in Carolinas
SJ diocese to release names of every priest believed to have abused minors
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay parent upset about male teacher in girls bathroom
Bakersfield shootings: 5 victims, gunman ID'd after deadly rampage
Clock ticks as yellow tag remains possible for Millennium Tower in SF
I-5 reopens near Redding as Delta Fire rages on
Politicians, celebs talk climate change amid protests in SF
Show More
35-foot polar bear statue stands guard at SF's Ferry Building
SJ's Cisco to help when Hurricane Florence makes landfall
'No Drone Zone' campaign launches in Santa Clara Co.
Massachusetts explosions: 4 injured in fires blamed on gas issue
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
More News