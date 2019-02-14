Hostage safe, authorities in standoff after chase with UPS truck in San Jose

Deputies surrounded a UPS truck in San Jose following a chase on Thursday evening. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies and San Jose police are in a standoff with a driver in a UPS truck at North First Street and West Trimble Road in San Jose after a slow speed chase.


According to the sheriff's office, this was a hostage situation. Deputies are saying the hostage is now safe.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tells ABC7 News the suspect is now the only person in the UPS truck.



The truck is completely surrounded.

According to deputies, the pursuit started at Chynoweth Ave and Pearl Ave in San Jose. Deputies say the suspect shot at them during the pursuit.

SKY7 caught a woman walking with her hands up towards deputies. The Santa Clara County Sherriff's office is calling her a suspect.

UPS also issued a statement saying, "UPS is working with local authorities to understand the situation."

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. This is an active scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
