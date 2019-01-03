ANIMAL CRUELTY

House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head

House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head


PASADENA, Texas --
Police are looking for the person who stuck a screwdriver in a cat's head in a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, a sitter let the tabby cat named Tito outside of his home in the 3500 block of Mattye Maye on Dec. 16, 2018.

When Tito returned about an hour later, he had a screwdriver protruding from his head. The cat was rushed to an animal hospital for treatment. He is now back home recovering.

"It's scary to think evil is lurking that close to home," Samantha Pastor, the cat's owner, told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "I can't let him outside. I'm afraid if I let him out he may not come back. Or worse, I have two small kids. I have two dogs. Are we really safe with someone walking around doing something like that to an animal?"

Police said the incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that evening. They urge anyone with information about what happened to contact Det. L. Garcia at (713) 475-7885.

