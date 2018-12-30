PETS & ANIMALS

Goose found with archery arrow pierced through its neck at Carr Park in Huntington Beach

An Orange County park, where two birds were sickened by prescription pills, is now the scene of another heinous crime against animals.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
Park-goers found a Canada goose with a plastic archery arrow through its neck at Carr Park in Huntington Beach.
It had been flying around some time with the arrow lodged in its neck.

Earlier this week, someone scattered pills at the park, and two birds fell ill after eating some of them.

Police are investigating both incidents to determine if they are connected.
