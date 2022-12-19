5 passengers and crew members taken to hospital after turbulence on flight to Houston, United says

United Airlines said three crew members and two passengers on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after unexpected turbulence.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Paramedics responded to Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday morning after five passengers and crew members were injured on a United Airlines flight.

United Airlines said five people total were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries due to unexpected turbulence during flight UA 128 -- two passengers and three crew members.

ABC13 cameras captured video of at least two ambulances outside Terminal E at the airport.

The flight arrived at IAH from Rio de Janeiro around 5:30 a.m.

According to air traffic control radio scanners, the turbulence happened as the plane passed over Cancún.

United Airlines sent the following statement to ABC News:

"United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while en route to Houston. Upon arrival, three crew members and two passengers were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. We're grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers."

On Sunday, at least 36 people were injured on a Hawaiian Airlines flight after the plane encountered severe turbulence.

Twenty of those people were taken to emergency rooms after the flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

Eleven patients were in serious condition, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. Among those transported to the hospital was a 14-month-old child, CNN reported.

The patients' injuries included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, Honolulu EMS said.

