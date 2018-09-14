Houston police officer arrested for DWI outside child's school

For the sixth time in just over a month, a law enforcement officer was arrested for DWI.This time it was a Houston police officer and it happened at his child's school.Sources tell Eyewitness News that HPD officer Artie Weathers showed up at Ault Elementary School in Cypress on Wednesday and was visibly intoxicated.School officials called Cy-Fair ISD police, who took Weathers into custody.The officer was charged with DWI.He bonded out of jail, but when we went by Weathers' home, he did not come to the door.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo issued the following statement in response to the arrest:"The department has recognized that our workforce is not exempt from the challenges of alcohol and/or drug abuse. As such, from the onset of my appointment as the HPD Chief by Mayor Sylvester Turner, I have taken numerous steps to address this issue. They include written and video statements to our workforce, increased expansion for peer support and wellness programs, and have made it clear we have zero tolerance for DWI in our department. No one is exposed more to the dangers and negative outcomes of DWI than first responders and, as such, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards. At the same time, we understand that we employ human beings and will provide our workforce with all the resources available for those seeking assistance."