Former rookie SF police officer makes 1st appearance in court following DUI crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A former rookie San Francisco police officer appeared in court Wednesday days after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a serious crash that injured three people, including one critically injured.

Ryan Kwong, 28, entered a not guilty plea through his attorney to multiple charges including DUI and reckless driving. He appeared before Judge Gregory Syren in his first court hearing since the collision, which occurred Saturday morning in the city's Sunset District.

Kwong had graduated from the San Francisco Police Academy last Thursday and multiple sources tell ABC7 News that he was out celebrating when the crash happened.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by ABC7 shows the BMW Kwong was driving slamming into the rear of a minivan carrying three people.

Sources say a family was inside the vehicle.

One of the passengers remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Kwong's attorney, Ellen Burke, told reporters outside court that her client takes full responsibility.

"He's incredibly sorry for what happened," Burke said. "His thoughts are with the people who are injured, and he hopes for a speedy and full recovery."

Judge Syren granted Kwong conditional release, which includes wearing an ankle monitor, abstaining from alcohol, and participating in alcohol counseling.

Kwong's family and supporters were present in court, but declined to speak publicly.

His next court date is scheduled for June 4.