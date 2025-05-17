Ryan Kwong, 28, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into San Francisco County Jail

New SFPD officer arrested for DUI following car crash injuring 4 others, authorities confirm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An off-duty San Francisco police officer is in jail on Saturday following a major crash in the city's Sunset District.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunset Blvd. and Rivera St., SFPD said in a tweet.

Patricia Lacava

Three people in one car are injured, with one of the victim's sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people in the other car suffered non life-threatening injuries.

But the San Francisco Fire Department has since said two people are now in critical condition.

Ryan Kwong, 28, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into San Francisco County Jail, police said.

Kwong works as an SFPD officer who recently entered field training, SFPD said.

On Thursday, 31 police officers were sworn-in as officers in a graduation ceremony. Outgoing Chief Bill Scott conducted the ceremony.

Chief Scott released a statement, writing:

"This incident was incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the injured victims. We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case. No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also released a statement on X, writing:

"My thoughts are with those injured in this incredibly upsetting incident. Our police officers work hard to keep San Franciscans safe, and we expect them to follow the law on and off duty-no exceptions. Thank you to the officers who responded immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. ABC7's Cornell Barnard will more on ABC7 News at 4:30 p.m.