Reports say Ryan Kwong, 28, has since been fired from the department

SFPD rookie officer facing several charges in DUI crash that injured 3 others, DA's office says

Ryan Kwong, an off-duty San Francisco police officer, has been charged in connection with a DUI crash that injured several people, DA's office says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An off-duty San Francisco police officer has been charged in connection with a crash that injured three people, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Rookie officer, Ryan Kwong, 28, is accused of drunk driving before the crash around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

An off-duty San Francisco police officer is in jail following a multiple-injury car crash in the city's Sunset District on Saturday.

DA Brooke Jenkins says Kwong is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol with a .08% blood alcohol concentration causing injury, and three counts of reckless driving causing injury.

Kwong graduated from the police academy last week.

Multiple sources told ABC7 that he had been celebrating Saturday night, and was driving over 100 miles an hour when his BMW crashed into a minivan.

Our media partner The San Francisco Standard reports he has since been fired.

Kwong is scheduled to be arraigned 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.