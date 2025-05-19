Surveillance video shows DUI crash caused by rookie SF police officer

Ryan Kwong was arrested for driving under the influence, and was part of the SFPD's police academy class that graduated Thursday

An off-duty San Francisco police officer is in jail following a multiple-injury car crash crash in the city's Sunset District on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Surveillance video of the crash that investigators say was caused by an off-duty, rookie San Francisco police officer has been obtained by ABC7 News.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the Sunset District.

Police say Ryan Kwong, 28, was driving under the influence and speeding when he slammed into a minivan.

Three people in the minivan went to the hospital, one remains in critical condition.

Kwong and his passenger were not seriously hurt.

San Francisco's police chief confirms Kwong was a member of the department's newest police academy class that graduated on Thursday.