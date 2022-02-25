How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack

U.N. officials reported 25 civilian deaths, mostly from shelling and airstrikes, and said that 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes, estimating up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.
As a humanitarian crisis unfolds, U.N. Relief Chief Martin Griffiths estimated that more than $1 billion will be needed in aid -- including "food, shelter, health care, water, sanitation and protection" -- over the next three months.
Below is a list of nonprofits responding to the crisis in Ukraine. While these are all legitimate organizations and this post links to their websites, scammers often target generous donors in times of crisis. Make sure to do research before donating to a cause you find online.
People in Need
People in Need is providing humanitarian aid to more than 200,000 people on the ground in Ukraine. The Czech organization will "provide mainly the most basic needs according to the currently developing situation ... [like] cash assistance, food aid [and] hygiene items" in its first phase of support, according to its website.
People in Need also pledged to support countries experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Red Cross
The International Committee of the Red Cross has had a presence in eastern Ukraine for years to deliver assistance to those affected by the Russian conflict following the annexation of Crimea, according to its website.
The organization is "vowing continued support for the at-risk families in the region" amid growing concerns over displacement, mass casualty and destruction.
The American Red Cross, in particular, is "sending 30 trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members."
Ukrainian National Women's League of America
Sofika Zielyk, a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, said the organization is in "full crisis mode" to respond to the invasion.
"This is a war that everybody has to look at and try to help," she told ABC News.
Donations so far have benefited hospitals in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Luhansk, the organization posted on its Facebook page.
UNICEF
UNICEF is working to assist children and families in Ukraine by making sure their critical needs are met, like access to safe water, health care, education and protection, according to its website.
The organization already has 10 child protection case management mobile teams stationed in the country's east to provide "psychosocial care to children traumatized by the chronic insecurity" of the conflict with Russia.
United Help Ukraine
United Help Ukraine is receiving and distributing monetary donations, food and medical supplies to displaced Ukrainians. The organization is also assisting anyone affected by the conflict and the families of wounded or killed soldiers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.