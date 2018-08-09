7 ON YOUR SIDE

How to protect your child from dangerous household products

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent data shows that out of two million poison control calls made, nearly half concerned kids ages six and under. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The amount of young children getting into potentially harmful things around the house is staggering. Recent data shows that out of two million poison control calls made, nearly half concerned kids ages 6 and under.

In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney tells you which household products are the most risky and what you can do to prevent your child from accidentally consuming a dangerous substance.

RELATED: Tide pods - the internet's new dangerous obsession

It's every parent's worst nightmare: finding that your child has accidentally ingested a potentially dangerous household product. For Smily Tapia, it was a battery that caused a terrible scare with her young daughter. "She opened the toy and put the battery in her mouth. I thought, like, she's going to die," she said.

According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 2,800 kids per year in the United States are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing nickel-sized batteries.

Consumer Reports suggests that toys and other household electronics have battery compartments secured with a screwdriver or a similar method.

"Button-cell batteries are small flat batteries that look like coins. It becomes a choking hazard, and asphyxiation may occur," said Don Huber, Consumer Reports Product Safety Expert. And there are more dangers in your house you might not think about.

Cosmetics and personal care products were the most common exposures reported to poison control centers for children under 6 years of age. "Many of them contain ethanol, which is the same type of alcohol you find in alcoholic beverages. Just a small amount can cause a young child of say 25 pounds or less to become extremely intoxicated," said Huber.

RELATED: Think twice before buying used car seats

Also dangerous? Cleaning products. When it comes to these items, you can do more than just store them out of the reach of children. "Keep personal care products and cleaners and other things in the package in which they were bought because typically they have a child-resistant closure on them," Huber added.

As for those colorful laundry detergent pods that can look like candy? Consumer Reports recommends not even having them in the house if you have young kids.

After Smily Tapia's scare, she now has specific strategies to keep her house safe. "I believe that you should keep everything in a safe place even though you think it's nothing, because you never know," she said.

Remember that even if you put some of these products in a higher place in the house, a curious child may try to use a chair to reach them. If you suspect that your child ingested some kind of toxic product, contact national Poison Help Hotline at 1-800-222-1222, available 24 hours a day. And call 911 if you see that your child faints, doesn't wake up or is bleeding.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
poisonchildren7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsconsumer reportssafetySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
How to protect your pet from tick-borne diseases
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire tax relief, best cars for college
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
More 7 On Your Side
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Outside Lands kicks off Friday
Apple says iPhones don't eavesdrop
Retired deputy cycles across country to honor fallen partner
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
Show More
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
Defense Dept. ties with Silicon Valley could grow with Space Force plan
Stephen Curry takes on PGA pros in Hayward tournament
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
Animals rescued from wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl
More News