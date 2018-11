How to protect your pets from wildfire smoke

Argo the Police Dog is wearing a mask to remind people to protect their animals during this time of extremely poor air quality due to the Camp Fire in Butte County.The Alameda Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page , along with some tips:Keep pets indoors as much as possible.Birds can be very susceptible during this time and should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter is in the air.Limit time outdoors. Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks.Avoid intense outdoor exercises that may increase breathing and/or panting.Have a safe and healthy day!