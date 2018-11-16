How to protect your pets from wildfire smoke

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --Argo the Police Dog is wearing a mask to remind people to protect their animals during this time of extremely poor air quality due to the Camp Fire in Butte County.
The Alameda Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page, along with some tips:
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
* Birds can be very susceptible during this time and should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter is in the air.
* Limit time outdoors. Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks.
* Avoid intense outdoor exercises that may increase breathing and/or panting.
Have a safe and healthy day!