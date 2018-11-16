AIR QUALITY

How to protect your pets from wildfire smoke

This image shows Argo the Police Dog wearing a mask to remind people to protect their animals during this time of extremely poor air quality. (Alameda Police Department)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Argo the Police Dog is wearing a mask to remind people to protect their animals during this time of extremely poor air quality due to the Camp Fire in Butte County.

RELATED: California Wildfires: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

The Alameda Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page, along with some tips:

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
* Birds can be very susceptible during this time and should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter is in the air.
* Limit time outdoors. Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks.
* Avoid intense outdoor exercises that may increase breathing and/or panting.

RELATED: Accuweather Forecast: 8th consecutive day of unhealthy air


Have a safe and healthy day!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
air qualitydogspetssmokeCamp Firewildfirebrush fireu.s. & worldSan FranciscoAlamedaNorthern CaliforniaSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Alameda provides thousands of masks, indoor options for kids
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
More air quality
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll hits 63; sheriff says hundreds still missing
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Accuweather Forecast: 8th consecutive day of unhealthy air
Alameda provides thousands of masks, indoor options for kids
Judge: White House must reinstate Jim Acosta's press pass
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Show More
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent
Warriors auctioning off 6 signed jerseys for Camp Fire relief efforts
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
California Wildfires: Why the smoke is sitting over the Bay Area
Camel spotted on freeway in Pennsylvania snowstorm
More News