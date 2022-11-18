San Jose mother arrested in death of 1 of her twin babies, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 8-month-old infant in San Jose earlier this month, police said Friday.

Celina Juarez is in custody after a case that started around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 4 with a call of unconscious infant twins reported in the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way.

Officers arrived and began CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing, and took both of them to hospitals, where one of them died the next day, according to police.

Investigators determined Juarez was caring for both children when they became unresponsive, then learned she herself had suffered what police called an "unknown medical emergency" that left her hospitalized until this past Wednesday.

Following her release from the hospital, Juarez was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about the case, San Jose's 33rd homicide of 2022, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. White or Detective Reckas of the Police Department's homicide unit at (408) 277-5283, 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.

