Rosey Echelmeier taking no chances. Packing her valuables on Alamo Way even though Cal Fire seems to have an upper hand on the #IrvingFire. "I need to be ready to go." #abc7now pic.twitter.com/rFmFOxxjJy — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

Tom Fetherston spent today moving art work back into his home. He has 25,000 gallons of water stored just in case. Would have been worthless because last night, the pumps went out. Another lesson from a close call during the #IrvingFire in Marin County. #abc7now @westmarinFeed pic.twitter.com/dsagSTTU5J — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

Arti Restaurant in Forest Knolls. Kinda quiet with the fire above #abc7now @WestMarinFeed pic.twitter.com/bvBQa2sL6s — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

Cal Fire continues active work on the #IrvingFire, which is mostly behind a ridge. One of their planes continues circling above. @CalFireNews @WestMarinFeed #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ZvzZ2yke0D — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

Nine residents spent last night in a Red Cross shelter from the #IrvingFire Wendy Robinson's house is okay and she's going back. This is what relief looks like as she hangs around the general store in Forest Knolls, #MarinCounty #marinfire @WestMarinFeed #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ZgomCb6a04 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

Denise Dalcolletto of Forest Knolls and fellow residents watche the #IrvingFire on a hill above town. CalFire says it's 25% contained. Residents of this small town were scared, last night. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/Tca4DufOhe — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

Lagunitas School principal Laura Shain says 230 kids stayed home today due to the fire. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/SfT1thM7yW — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 11, 2018

There are a couple twists in the road and dots on the map and, by the standard of fire in California this summer, residents of Lagunitas and Forest Knolls are counting their good luck."It's not that bad, but terrifying," said Denise DelColletto. "I never saw anything so close."So close, and yet so far away -- just over a ridge in Samuel P. Taylor State Park.The Irving Fire has yet to burn 200 acres. Cal Fire last reported 35 percent containment. Monday night, however, it seemed a force of nature."It was scary," said evacuee Wendy Robinson. "At 6 o'clock, I could smell smoke and then we lost power totally at around 9 p.m."While smallish, the Irving Fire is a type that residents worry about in regions with one-lane roads and plenty of dry brush. They're describing this experience as a wake-up call."I knew if anything got going, I would have to get out of here really fast," said Rosie Echelmeier as she continued packing her car, despite the fact that Cal Fire had lifted her mandatory evacuation. She wants to be ready. "This won't make me move but I will trim my property back a little more."Or maybe stash some extra water. Tom Fetherston did -- 25,000 gallons worth in two tanks.His best laid plans did not work when the power to his pumps failed. "Now I need something with a generator and pump attached," he said.It's the price of living surrounded by wilderness in California these days.Lessons learned -- and around here, the easier way.