Brayden Smith, last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Brayden Smith, the last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure on the show, has died at the age of 24, his family announced in a tweet.



His family said Smith passed away unexpectedly on February 5.

Smith was a five-time champion on the show, and his obituary says he looked forward to competing in the show's Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy released a statement on Twitter saying,

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed.

