Jobs hiring in the Bay Area: Join the ABC7 Virtual Job Fair

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has forced millions in California to file for unemployment.

And while work may seem hard to come by, there are still companies that are hiring.

ABC7 has partnered with ZipRecruiter to host a virtual job fair for those looking for new work and advice on how to snag the job.

ZipRecruiter recommends job seekers look at where the need and growth opportunities are even in these tough economic times. Here are some categories to consider and examples of companies ZipRecruiter says are currently hiring in the Bay Area:
  • Large Companies: Walmart, Instacart, CVS, Papa John and UPS

  • Urgent Need: Kaiser Permanente, Star Group (recycler of dental industry scrap metal), Renew Health Group (long-term care), Window Works (window film production and installation)

  • Futuristic jobs at growing startups: Zencaster (web-based podcast production), Cruise (autonomous vehicle company), TuSimple (autonomous vehicle company), Enjoy (online tech store)

  • Jobs in growing occupations: BrightStar Care (home healthcare provider), The Norland Group (workforce solutions), County of Alameda, Scoot Education (education staffing agency), Facebook


