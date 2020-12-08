FROM THE ARCHIVE: Watch John Lennon and Yoko Ono ride a cable car in SF with Geraldo Rivera

VIDEO: 'Eyewitness to the Death of John Lennon' the story of The Beatles star's murder 40 years ago
In an interview with our sister station WABC in New York, Rivera commented on his trip to visit Lennon and Ono in the City by the Bay:
"You know, we were constantly chatting back and forth and then they disappeared to San Francisco, so I had to follow John and Yoko to San Francisco. I remember John was in this room and, or maybe it was my hotel room, and he brought an amp, and his guitar, and he actually gave me like a private concert - John and Yoko's right in the hotel room. John's just ripping but, you know, all of his, his greatest hits and Yoko was, you know, doing her vocalization sitting alongside."
He went on to say, "I mean what an experience for, you know, a young reporter relatively inexperienced the Eyewitness News man to have the the most famous couple on earth. They were really the Prince William and and Catherine of their time, Harry and Megan of their time they were so huge. And they were so so famous and so humble in their own way and so fun loving in their own way and so so kooky in their own way. They were sincere, the world was too crazy for them, they wanted to be in their bedroom, they want to be safe and sound and you want to be friends with them, you went into their bedroom. Amazing."
